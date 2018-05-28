New Abu Dhabi island could host major global sporting events

Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities announces the opening of Hudayriat Recreational Beach, located on the 3,000-hectare Hudayriat Island
By Sam Bridge
Mon 28 May 2018 07:16 PM

The Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities (DPM) has announced the opening of Hudayriat Recreational Beach, located on the 3,000-hectare Hudayriat Island, south-west of the Abu Dhabi main island.

Hudayriat Beach features four football fields, four volleyball courts, four basketball courts, four tennis courts, two beach football fields, two beach volleyball courts, and an open garden, state news agency WAM reported.

Officials said that the island could be perfect for hosting world sporting events.

Last year, plans for a mixed-use development were revealed for the island, the centrepiece of which will be a 30km waterfront.

Falah Al Ahbabi, chairman of the DPM, said: "The opening of Hudayriat Recreational Beach is part of the vision of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to build a modern city and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s urban development."

With the aim of attracting large numbers of tourists, Hudayriat Recreational Beach will help put Abu Dhabi on the world map as a top tourist, leisure and luxury destination, he added.

Saif Badr Al Qubaisi, general manager of Abu Dhabi Municipality, said infrastructure work on the island started in mid-March and was completed at the beginning of May.

"The Hudayriat Beach project aims to provide a new recreational destination, complete with a variety of leisure, sports, shops and restaurants that meet everyone’s needs, making the beach an ideal location for tourism and entertainment throughout the year. It is also perfect for hosting many world sporting events on the island," he added.

