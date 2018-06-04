Three new luxury eco-hotels to open in Sharjah

Three new luxury eco-hotels will open this year as part of the “Sharjah Collection” by South Africa-based Mantis Hospitality, it was announced.

One of the hotels, the Kingfisher Lodge in Khor Kalba, is now in its soft launch

Three new luxury eco-hotels will open this year as part of the “Sharjah Collection” by South Africa-based Mantis Hospitality.

The hotels are the result of a partnership between Mantis Hospitality and the Sharjah Investment and Development.

One of the properties, the Kingfisher Lodge in Khor Kalba, is now in its soft launch, and includes 25 luxury tens in a desert wetland area of Sharjah which is home to mangroves, tidal creeks and beaches.

According to Mantis, the property is designed to have a “safari” feel for its guests, and also includes a wellness spa situated in a dedicated tent.

Two other properties are set to launch this year. One, the Al Badayer Oasis Lodge, will include 19 rooms and 10 tents, as well as a number of restaurants and an open-air theatre.

The second, Fossil Rock, is a converted lodge that was originally built in the 1960s, and will hold up to 10 guests at a location in Mleiha near the area’s archaeological ruins.

The facility will include a private pool and spa featuring a “Himalayan sea salt room”.