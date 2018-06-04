Address Downtown reopens its doors to guests

Address Downtown re-opened two and a half years after the New Year's fire that destroyed the luxury property

Two and a half years after a massive New Year’s fire destroyed much of the Address Downtown, the flagship hotel of Emaar Hospitality Group has reopened its doors to guests.

The premium lifestyle Address Hotels + Resorts brand reopened a number of its familiar dining outlets, as well as additional rooms and suites and a redesigned spa.

The hotel will feature two new venues - Turkish restaurant The Galliard and American steakhouse STK.

Olivier Harnisch, CEO of Emaar Hospitality Group, said “With the opening of Address Downtown, Emaar is bringing to life a crowning glory in its hotel assets. Working with world-leading designers and consultants, the all-new Address Downtown ushers in an exceptional lifestyle choice and set new standards in luxury hospitality.”

Many of its 220 guest rooms and suites open to spectacular views of the iconic Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Fountain, as the hotel towering high at 302 metres with 63 levels.

Set in the heart of Downtown Dubai, and within walking distance of The Dubai Mall, the reopened Address Downtown features its French concept The Restaurant and Japanese favourite Katana.

The premium venue Cigar Lounge, luxury lounge Neos situated on level 63 and Asian outlet Zeta will open soon.

The hotel opening comes close to the Dubai developer’s aim to reopen in 2017, in what it called a ‘record time’. Emaar Properties had said it recovered AED1.22 billion from an insurance claim over the fire.

Caused by an electrical short circuit on a spotlight, 14 were injured a result of the fire, while an elderly man who suffered a heart attack as a result of crowds and smoke, died while being treated at the venue on the eve of December 31, 2015.