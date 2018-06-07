Emirates set to launch third daily flight to Moscow

Dubai airline says demand for travel has grown significantly on route, leading to the launch of third flight in October

Emirates, the largest international airline in the world, on Thursday announced it will start a third daily service between Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport and Dubai, commencing on October 25.

Emirates has been serving the Russian market since July 2003 and already flies twice daily to Domodedovo on Airbus A380 and Boeing 777-300ER and daily to St Petersburg.

The airline said demand for travel has grown significantly over recent years, leading to the launch of this third flight to Moscow.

The new service will be operated by an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER in a three class cabin configuration, with eight private suites in First Class, 42 lie flat seats in Business Class and 310 spacious seats in Economy.

Emirates SkyCargo will also offer up to 20 tonnes of cargo capacity on the new flight. Cargo carried on the route includes perishables (food products, flowers), pharma, car spare parts for import and food products, aircraft and helicopter spare parts for export.