Etihad, Man City reveal the secrets to staying fit during travel

Flying Fit initiative shows the strategies athletes employ to remain at their peak when travelling were also applicable to business travellers

City Football Group (CFG), which includes Premier League champions Manchester City, MLS side New York City FC and the A-League’s Melbourne City, have teamed up with Etihad Airways and Hays to launch the Flying Fit initiative.



The move comes as football players can clock up a number of air miles, both during the season and when representing their countries.

Flying Fit provides insight into the tactics they use to ensure they are ready to play – and win, a statement said.

In 2016, CFG’s Global Football department, who provide footballing “know-how” to the Group’s clubs, identified a need to understand the effects of travel on its players and how they can maintain peak performance when travelling.

Working with Etihad Airways’ expert aviation medical practitioners, phase one of the project – to develop a new travel management strategy for all CFG clubs – was undertaken to enhance performance on the pitch.

Following strategic research and collaboration between CFG’s sports science departments and Etihad Airways, it became clear that the strategies athletes employ to remain at their peak when travelling were also applicable to business travellers.

Soon after, Hays signed up to the project recognising the significant benefits it could also offer both its employees and clients.

Tom Glick, chief commercial officer for City Football Group said: “We are delighted with the outcomes we have achieved working together on Flying Fit. What began as a strategic collaboration between ourselves and Etihad Airways to enhance performance on the pitch turned out to have meaningful benefits far beyond the pitch. By sharing insight and experience, not only with Etihad, but also Hays, who share similar challenges, we are now able to provide all our stakeholders with the tools and information they need to maximise their performance when travelling.”

Patrick Pierce, vice-president Marketing Partnerships for Etihad Airways added: “Witnessing the collaboration between our aviation medical professionals and CFG’s sports science team has been a great experience. Because the wellbeing of our pilots, cabin crew, staff and guests is of upmost importance, we are proud to use our knowledge to help CFG enhance player performance and business productivity when travelling.”