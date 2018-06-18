Jumeirah appoints Michelin Guides exec in F&B strategy shift

Michael Ellis, who was Michelin Restaurant and Hotel Guides’ global director for Europe, Asia and the Americas, will “refresh and elevate Jumeirah’s restaurant offerings throughout its luxury portfolio”, according to Jumeirah Group CEO José Silva.

Michael Ellis expected to launch new restaurant concepts and enhance existing outlets as part of Jumeirah Group's new F&B strategy

Jumeirah Group has outlined a "step-change" in its F&B strategy with the appointment of a Michelin Restaurant and Hotel Guides exec as its new chief culinary officer.

As part of the new strategy unveiled by Jumeirah Group CEO José Silva, the Dubai-based hospitality firm will launch new restaurant concepts and enhance existing outlets.

In a newly create role, Michael Ellis, who was Michelin Restaurant and Hotel Guides’ global director for Europe, Asia and the Americas, will “refresh and elevate Jumeirah’s restaurant offerings throughout its luxury portfolio”, according to Silva.

Silva said the appointment is the first step in delivering his vision "to put dining as a core pillar of the Jumeirah experience, and its strongest market differentiator”.

“Michael and I share a deep passion for food and dining experience,” said Silva. “He is a renowned epicure with 40 years’ experience, and a champion of food innovators, chef talent and culinary excellence.

"He has spent his lifetime championing extraordinary food with absolute dedication and has been responsible for introducing dining and food experiences to new audiences across the globe. His appointment is the cornerstone of the vision to put dining at the centre of Jumeirah’s luxury experience.”



Ellis will focus on developing new restaurant concepts, attracting and upskilling culinary talent, and enhancing existing restaurants to industry-leading levels.

Silva said Jumeirah is preparing for a “step-change in its F&B strategy”, with Ellis expected to “shake the norms, drive creativity and reinvigorate its gastronomic experiences, reinforcing Jumeirah as a national champion”.

“Michael has a relentless commitment to quality and with a chef’s heart is a true gastronomic encyclopaedia,” said Silva.

“His knowledge and experience of restaurants, cuisine, and chef talent is unparalleled, and as an observer of the world of dining, Michael brings to Jumeirah a depth of understanding for culinary that cannot be surpassed.”

Ellis said he looks forward to bringing his passion for great food and dining to Jumeirah’s guests.

“José has a bold and exciting vision to energise the hospitality industry,” he said.

“The kitchen is where revolutions happen and as a creative culinary thinker I am delighted to have an opportunity to test my own, and the team’s, drive for culinary innovation.

"Jumeirah is synonymous with Dubai; a city that has made the impossible possible, which led the world in many firsts, and I am excited by this zealous can-do spirit.”