Dubai Tourism encourages transit visitors to return to the emirate

Dubai Tourism has unveiled a new installation at Dubai International’s Terminal 3 that’s hoped to encourage transit visitors to return to the emirate.

The new facility at DXB – called ‘MyDubai Experience’ – will enable passengers to virtually explore Dubai.

Dubai International saw 89 million passengers use the transport hub last year, which included around 70 million transit passengers.

Last week, the UAE cabinet adopted a number of “visa facilitations” for visitors, residents, families and people overstaying their visa to cater for a wider segment of the society. The cabinet approved a decision to exempt transit passengers from all entry fees for the first 48 hours. A transit visa can be extended for up to 96 hours for a fee of AED 50.

The ‘MyDubai Experience’ is the latest initiative aimed at tapping into the large percentage of passengers who pass through DXB.

The interactive and immersive digital installation set up in Terminal 3, Concourse A draws on wide array of content to optimally showcase Dubai’s destination offerings.

Passengers can register to receive a tailor-made two-day Dubai itinerary based on the passengers’ interests and preferred experiences, plus entry into monthly competition offering a chance to win their luxury holiday in Dubai.

Launched by Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), in collaboration with Dubai Airports and Emirates airline, the activation is designed to provide a futuristic and innovative way for travellers to discover and learn more about the city without setting foot outside the airport.

The next planned enhancement for the MyDubai Experience include the launch of two ‘photo-booths’ that will allow users to take a photograph of themselves, overlaid with a choice of illustrated filters, similar to those found in popular mobile phone apps.

The resulting email-friendly image will serve as an amusing memento of the user’s stop in Dubai, and can also be shared on social media channels.

The ultimate goal is to inspire the millions of transit passengers passing through DXB to revisit Dubai in the near future by showing them everything they can experience during a holiday in the city.

Available in eight languages, the touchscreens give travellers access to a vast array of Dubai-related information and visuals – attractions, landmarks, activities, experiences, itineraries, maps and much more – all filtered according to their personal preferences and interests.

“Dubai International is the world’s busiest airport for international passengers, and with millions of travellers transiting in Dubai every year, there is a huge market waiting to be tapped,” said Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM).

“Our aim is to encourage these passengers to enjoy an extended stopover in Dubai, to exit the airport and experience the city. We want them to view their transit in Dubai not as an unwanted delay in their travels from A to B, but as a fantastic opportunity to add value to their journey.

"The MyDubai Experience is the perfect way for them to get a glimpse of all that’s possible in this great city, no matter what their budget or interests, helping them to realise that a stay here – even if only for a day or two – truly is an opportunity they won’t want to miss.”