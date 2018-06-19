UAE's Rotana signs deals to run Dubai, Sarajevo properties

Hotel operator inks agreements to manage Dubai's Cayan Tower and Bosmal Arjaan by Rotana in Bosnia

UAE-based hotel operator Rotana has signed two new management agreements to further strengthen the company’s presence in the home region and expand its footprint into Europe.

The company said it is now officially managing Cayan Tower, the ninth tallest residential high-rise building in the world, under its The Residences by Rotana brand.

In addition, the company will operate Bosmal Arjaan by Rotana in Bosnia and Herzegovina to make its foray into Southeast Europe, it said in a statement.

Situated on a prime location in the Dubai Marina district, the Cayan Tower features 490 units spanning 73 floors of the skyscraper.

The property brings Rotana’s portfolio of properties in Dubai to 14.

Located at the Bosmal City Centre complex in Bosnia and Herzegovina’s capital city, Sarajevo, Bosmal Arjaan by Rotana will be the second tallest residential tower in the Balkans region when it opens by the end of 2018.

Managed under the Arjaan Hotel Apartments by Rotana brand, the property will feature 130 two and three-bedroom units, in addition to a gymnasium, two indoor pools, a sauna, a Turkish bath, and multiple treatment rooms.

Rotana said it will increase its portfolio under Arjaan Hotel Apartments by Rotana brand to 3,143 rooms.

“Cayan Tower brings Rotana’s total inventory under ‘The Residences by Rotana’ brand to 939 keys and will be a significant addition to our portfolio in Dubai,” said Omer Kaddouri, president and CEO of Rotana.

“Furthermore, the signing of the agreement to manage the upcoming Bosmal Arjaan by Rotana is a major milestone in Rotana’s journey as this property brings us even closer to Europe,” he added.

The company currently has an operational portfolio of 16,964 keys and a pipeline of 11,087 keys.