One-third of UAE travellers prefer beach or spa holiday, Hilton survey finds

In a survey conducted by Hilton in partnership with YouGov to find out about the holiday habits of UAE residents, it was revealed that more than 35% of the respondents preferred a ‘relaxation holiday’ such as a beach or a spa over a city or adventure break.

The survey, which was polled by more than 1,000 respondents from across the UAE, also provided insight into other holiday preferences such as reasons for travel, cost and for choosing specific destinations.

According to the survey, 16% travel to attend an occasion, such as a family event, wedding, or concert, 13% for adventure or sport, such as skiing or trekking, 12% for a city break that includes shopping and sightseeing, and 11% to explore multiple destinations.

Meanwhile, 38% of respondents said they take their holiday inspiration from social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat. Word of mouth recommendations from family and friends came in second at 17% and was followed by destination documentaries polling at 10%.

Besides inspiration, cost played a huge factor for 44% respondents when trying to decide between two destinations. Other less important factors that influenced travel decisions include safety and security, travel time, ease of obtaining a travel visa and a direct flight option.

Commenting on the findings, Hilton vice president of marketing, EMEA and commercial director MEA Aligi Gardenghi said: “One of the best things about living in the UAE is its proximity to such an amazing range of destinations, some of which are literally right on our doorstep. Experiential travel is at the heart of what we do, and with our Hilton Summer Sale running from now until September on our portfolio of brands across EMEA, we hope to inspire holidaymakers to book their next well-deserved getaway.”