44% of traveling millennials spend over four hours a day on their phones

20% would rather travel with their smartphone than their partner
By Lubna Hamdan
Wed 20 Dec 2017 10:57 AM

Up to 44 percent of millennials aged 18 to 29 spend more than four hours a day on their smartphones while traveling, according to the Mobile Travel Tracker Report by booking website Hotels.com, with the average traveler spending 95 minutes daily on social media.

According to the data, 97 percent of millennial's social media time is on Facebook and 63 percent on Instagram.

Data also showed 20 percent would rather travel with their smartphone than their partners. Furthermore, 19 percent said they get more anxious on a trip if their phone battery runs out, than if they argue with their partner (5 percent).

A majority, 70 percent, admitted they would rather upload a selfie than a picture with their loved ones (58 percent) on holiday.

Notably, more men (76 percent) than women (55 percent) revealed their love of selfies.

As many as 65 percent said they post pictures of their food when travelling, while 49 percent said they would rather share a picture of a cityscape, as opposed to 29 percent who said they post their favorite fashion.

Furthermore, 28 percent of people surveyed admitted they choose a hotel based on how good it would look on a social media post.

“At Hotels.com, we know that 51 percent of people wouldn’t enjoy their holiday without their smartphone in their hand…we also know that getting the perfect picture plays an even bigger role, with 17 percent of travelers admitting they would pose anywhere for that flawless selfie, often putting selfies ahead of safety,” said Daniel Craig, VP of Mobile at Hotels.com.

He added that 50 percent of travelers refuse to book a hotel that doesn’t offer free Wi-Fi, proving that there is a clear demand for travelers to be connected at all times.

The Mobile Travel Tracker report was conducted in November 2017. The data is based on 9,000 respondents across 30 countries.

