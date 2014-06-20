Trump completes Turnberry purchase from Dubai gov't unit

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
US property tycoon Donald Trump says it will spend at least £100m in revamping iconic Scottish golf resort
US property tycoon Donald Trump has announced that a deal to buy the iconic Turnberry golf resort in Scotland from Leisurecorp, a unit of the Dubai government, has been completed.
The Trump Organisation confirmed the purchase had been closed for the entire South Ayrshire complex, including the hotel, for an undisclosed sum which is understood to be less than the $92.7 million paid by Leisurecorp in 2008.
It added that Donald Trump will be travelling to Turnberry on July 2 to reveal his plans for the resort which includes a major refurbishment costing at least £100 million.
The name of the resort will be changed to Trump Turnberry, a Luxury Collection Resort, Scotland and will be solely owned and managed by The Trump Organisation. The hotel will be included in The Luxury Collection brand as part of a franchise agreement with Starwood Hotels & Resorts.
“I am honoured to own and manage this magnificent property, perhaps the most exciting property there is. We will be spending a great deal of time, effort and money to make Trump Turnberry the finest resort of its kind anywhere in the world, said Trump, chairman and president of The Trump Organisation.
Trump currently owns 16 golf resorts around the globe and is developing Trump Estates in Dubai which includes more than 100 luxury villas overlooking a Trump-branded golf course within the Akoya by Damac.
The 18-hole PGA Championship golf course, to be named Trump International Golf Club, Dubai, will be spread across 6,588 metres and have a par of 71.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules