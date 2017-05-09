Trump Jr coming to Dubai to speak at university

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Speakers at the American University in Dubai ceremony also include Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales and Pulitzer Prize winner Sara Ganim
The executive vice president of the Trump Organisation, and the oldest son of US President Donald Trump, is set to speak at the American University in Dubai (AUD) on Sunday May 14.
Donald John Trump Jr will appear as the keynote speaker at AUD’s 20th commencement taking place at the World Trade Centre.
The American businessman and former reality TV personality currently works alongside his brother as a trustee of the Trump Organisation. He is also the sole controller of the company’s commercial leasing operation.
Last year’s AUD commencement ceremony saw Wikipedia founder Jimmy Donal Wales attend. Other keynote speakers included CNN correspondent and Pulitzer Prize winner Sara Ganim.
The commencement also often sees Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed attend, shake hands and distribute US-accredited degrees to the graduating students on stage.
Extortionate fees are now everywhere in Dubai. It has gotten completely out of control. From expensive mall rents through to
the high cost of education... more
Start small and progress. You would hate to burn up all that fuel getting it up here and then end up with an ice cube at the Musandam. moreMonday, 8 May 2017 8:49 AM - Eric
"Dubai leads the way when it comes to opening itself to critics, and – as odd as it sounds – that’s a good thing."
I love Dubai and the UAE. I... more
Extortionate fees are now everywhere in Dubai. It has gotten completely out of control. From expensive mall rents through to
the high cost of education... more
Start small and progress. You would hate to burn up all that fuel getting it up here and then end up with an ice cube at the Musandam. moreMonday, 8 May 2017 8:49 AM - Eric
"Dubai leads the way when it comes to opening itself to critics, and – as odd as it sounds – that’s a good thing."
I love Dubai and the UAE. I... more
Extortionate fees are now everywhere in Dubai. It has gotten completely out of control. From expensive mall rents through to
the high cost of education... more
I was offered 25% discount on a famous electronic brand here as my piece of equipment was broken beyond compare. Even with 25% discount it was cheaper... moreMonday, 17 April 2017 1:11 PM - gordon
Oh poor PepsiCo. Tough - excellent idea to tax sugary drinks.
However, drinks containing High Fructose Corn Syrup should be taxed even higher... more
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules