Trump Jr coming to Dubai to speak at university

Speakers at the American University in Dubai ceremony also include Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales and Pulitzer Prize winner Sara Ganim

By Lubna Hamdan
  • Tuesday, 9 May 2017 2:33 PM
Donald Trump Jr, son of US billionaire businessman Donald Trump. (Getty Images)

The executive vice president of the Trump Organisation, and the oldest son of US President Donald Trump, is set to speak at the American University in Dubai (AUD) on Sunday May 14.

Donald John Trump Jr will appear as the keynote speaker at AUD’s 20th commencement taking place at the World Trade Centre.

The American businessman and former reality TV personality currently works alongside his brother as a trustee of the Trump Organisation. He is also the sole controller of the company’s commercial leasing operation.

Last year’s AUD commencement ceremony saw Wikipedia founder Jimmy Donal Wales attend. Other keynote speakers included CNN correspondent and Pulitzer Prize winner Sara Ganim.

The commencement also often sees Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed attend, shake hands and distribute US-accredited degrees to the graduating students on stage.

