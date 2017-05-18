Trump Jr tells Dubai audience he is "impressed" by his father

Son was in town to meet with Damac Properties' Sajwani, and address university students

  Thursday, 18 May 2017

Three months after the US president's son Donald Trump Jr opened a golf course in Dubai, he was back in the Gulf emirate this week to talk business and to address university graduates.

The Trump International Golf Club inaugurated in February was the first foreign launch of a venue bearing the billionaire president's name since he took office in January.

"It was great having my dear friend and business partner Donald Trump Jr over for lunch," Hussain Sajwani, the head of Damac Properties which built the golf course, wrote on Instagram.

"Discussing new ideas and innovation always make our meetings even more interesting," he said in a post carrying a picture of the two.

President Trump is scheduled to be in Saudi Arabia this weekend on his first foreign trip since taking office in January.

Apart from meeting his business partner, Trump's son on Wednesday delivered the keynote speech at the graduation ceremony of the American University in Dubai, where he told graduates of his father's fight for the presidency.

"When I look back at what my father did in the past election and the risk he took, to me I'm far more impressed by the fact that he tried than by the fact that he actually won," he said in a speech posted on the university's Facebook page.

