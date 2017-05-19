Trump's Saudi agenda is full of potential pitfalls

The US president, bearing a basket of arms deals, should get some reassurances from the Kingdom

By Bloomberg
  • Friday, 19 May 2017 12:19 PM
President Donald Trump is seen through a window speaking on the phone with King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abd al-Aziz Al Saud, in the Oval Office of the White House, January 29, 2017 in Washington, DC. On Sunday, President Trump is making several phone calls with world leaders from the Oval Office. (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump is seen through a window speaking on the phone with King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abd al-Aziz Al Saud, in the Oval Office of the White House, January 29, 2017 in Washington, DC. On Sunday, President Trump is making several phone calls with world leaders from the Oval Office. (Getty Images)

Given what's going on in Washington, Donald Trump must be looking forward to his first trip abroad as president. At least the prospects for a successful first stop, in Saudi Arabia, look promising.

Ever since Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited Washington in March, US and Saudi officials have been working to ensure that there will be big deals to announce over the weekend. These could include some $100 billion in US arms sales, tens of billions in Saudi investments in US infrastructure projects and a host of agreements between Saudi Aramco, the state-owned oil giant preparing for a possible initial public offering later this year, and US companies.

The US has a strong interest in the success of Prince Mohammed's ambitious Vision 2030 blueprint to wean the Saudi economy off its dependence on oil exports. Despite the kingdom's vast wealth, youth unemployment is soaring and the International Monetary Fund considers the government increasingly unstable. A political crisis there would inflame the entire Middle East.

The Saudis and their Gulf neighbours have pledged to do far more to ensure their own security, and Trump should push for a more coordinated regional response to Iranian ambitions and terrorism. He should also demand the Saudis give a better sense of strategy for their war in Yemen, where their efforts to bomb the Iran-backed Houthi rebels into submission have failed.

As with anything involving Donald Trump, there are a few notes of caution in terms of rhetoric and appearances. First, he cannot be seen as taking sides in any battle for succession.

Second, openly acknowledging any diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel would be a mistake. Last, with Shiite-Sunni cooperation becoming ever more important in the fight against Islamic State, this isn't the time or place to make incendiary comments about Iran.

And then there is the matter of Trump's promised speech on how the Islamic nations must confront radical ideology. Trump's predecessor, who was considerably more eloquent, did not have much success with his address on a similar theme in Cairo in 2009. It's unlikely that a less nuanced speech would fare better. And Trump's goal on this trip -- in Saudi Arabia and the next two stops, Israel and the Vatican -- should be not to make any unforced errors.

Related:

Stories

Saudis set to sign $6bln deal with Lockheed for military ships: sources

Country music singer Toby Keith to play concert in Saudi Arabia

Trump Jr tells Dubai audience he is "impressed" by his father

Saudi wealth fund starts defense company to meet military needs

Also in Culture & Society

Saudi sisters plead not to be returned to the Kingdom

Mike Tyson talks Dubai, entertainment, fitness and how they're all related to business

Also in Saudi Arabia

In pictures: 143rd meeting council of the Gulf foreign ministers in Riyadh

From oil to 9/11: The highs and lows of US-Saudi relations

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Saudi Arabia »

Fahd Al Rasheed  Loujain Al Hathloul  Hosam Zowawi  Fahad Albutairi  Ayman Hariri 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Saudi shake-up strengthens king's powerful son

Saudi shake-up strengthens king's powerful son

Royal decrees saw a number of allies of Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed...

1
A natural move: How Dubai Chamber is strengthening its ties in Latin America

A natural move: How Dubai Chamber is strengthening its ties in Latin America

With vast resources and more than half-a-billion people, the...

Raising the bar: DLA Piper plans fresh growth in the Gulf

Raising the bar: DLA Piper plans fresh growth in the Gulf

Legal firm DLA Piper’s Middle East business recorded 10 percent...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking