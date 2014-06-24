Tuition fees set to rise in 60 Sharjah private schools

Tuition fees for 60 private schools in Sharjah are set to rise again next year, according to Gulf News.

The schools in the emirate were given official approval to increase their fees by 2 to 5 per cent for the upcoming 2014-2015 academic year.

“Sixty private schools will increase their tuition fees in the 2014-2015 academic year after they got official approval,” Hessa Al Khaja, head of Private and Quality Education at Sharjah Educational Zone, told Gulf News.

The move to increase the fees came after requests submitted by the schools, which were considered by a committee set up by the Special Education Department.

Hessa said the committee carried out the assessments in accordance with ministry rules and regulations, before approving their requests.