Turkish Airlines dismisses talk of Lufthansa deal for long-haul flights

Turkish carrier's shares rose 3.2% on the back of alleged comments by German airline's CEO of an imminent deal

By Reuters
  • Thursday, 10 July 2014 10:11 AM

Turkish Airlines on Thursday said it did not have any long-haul projects with Lufthansa after media cited the German carrier as saying the airlines are in advanced talks.

"We constantly have open dialogue towards any cooperation with our Star Alliance partner, Lufthansa Airlines," Turkish Airlines said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

"However there are no projects regarding long-haul flights as mentioned in the media between Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa Airlines."

On Wednesday, Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr was cited as saying the German airline was in advanced talks with the Turkish flag carrier over a long-haul platform, sending Turkish Airlines shares up as much as 3.2 percent.

Related:

Stories

Turkey starts work on airport to rival Dubai's Al Maktoum

Turkey's Pegasus Airlines reports Q4 loss of $31.7m

Turkish Airlines in talks on 2020-2023 plane order plans

Turkish Airlines cuts Abu Dhabi fares by up to 50%

Turkish Airlines sees profits fall 29% in H1

Galleries
Top 10 airline economy class cabins

Top 10 airline economy class cabins

Also in Transport

Airbus seals deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft

UAE's Etihad inks codeshare deal with Montenegro Airlines

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Construction »

Radwa Rostom  Ayman Hariri  Ghosson Al Khaled 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Election of Donald Trump, one-time owner of now-defunct East...

3
Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

In a few short years how we get from A to B will be dramatically...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking