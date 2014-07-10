Turkish Airlines dismisses talk of Lufthansa deal for long-haul flights

Turkish Airlines on Thursday said it did not have any long-haul projects with Lufthansa after media cited the German carrier as saying the airlines are in advanced talks.

"We constantly have open dialogue towards any cooperation with our Star Alliance partner, Lufthansa Airlines," Turkish Airlines said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

"However there are no projects regarding long-haul flights as mentioned in the media between Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa Airlines."

On Wednesday, Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr was cited as saying the German airline was in advanced talks with the Turkish flag carrier over a long-haul platform, sending Turkish Airlines shares up as much as 3.2 percent.