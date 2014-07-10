Turkish Airlines dismisses talk of Lufthansa deal for long-haul flights

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Turkish carrier's shares rose 3.2% on the back of alleged comments by German airline's CEO of an imminent deal
Turkish Airlines on Thursday said it did not have any long-haul projects with Lufthansa after media cited the German carrier as saying the airlines are in advanced talks.
"We constantly have open dialogue towards any cooperation with our Star Alliance partner, Lufthansa Airlines," Turkish Airlines said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.
"However there are no projects regarding long-haul flights as mentioned in the media between Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa Airlines."
On Wednesday, Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr was cited as saying the German airline was in advanced talks with the Turkish flag carrier over a long-haul platform, sending Turkish Airlines shares up as much as 3.2 percent.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules