Turkish authorities detained 1,682 people last week over militant links - ministry

Interior ministry said on Monday that suspects are being questioned

By Reuters
  • Monday, 26 December 2016 5:01 PM
Turkish riot police detain protesters on November 5, 2016 during a demonstration in Istanbul. (Yasin Akgul/AFP/Getty Images)

Turkish authorities last week detained 1,682 people for questioning over suspected links to militant organisations and arrested 516 of them, the interior ministry said on Monday.

People suspected of links to the Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who Ankara says orchestrated an attempted coup in July, made up the biggest number, with 1,096 detained and 426 of those arrested.

A total of 508 people were detained for links with Kurdish militants and 78 of those arrested, the ministry said. Authorities detained 78 people for links to Islamic State and arrested 12, it said.

