Turkish President says trade with Gulf 'below potential'

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Recep Tayyip Erdogan keen to increase trade with Gulf state which reached $17.4bn last year
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday his country's trade with the energy-rich Gulf had yet to reach its full potential, as he visited a region where Ankara aims to strengthen ties.
"We want to develop trade volume with the Gulf states, which last year reached $17.4 billion (15.9 billion euros)," Erdogan said in Kuwait.
"Compared with the potential we have, this size is below the required level," the Turkish leader said.
Negotiations between Ankara and the six countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are under way for a free trade agreement.
The GCC groups Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Erdogan, who told reporters he was happy with his government's political ties with the GCC, had previously said he aims to boost cooperation in the economic and defence sectors.
The Turkish president arrived in Kuwait on Tuesday to lay the foundation stone for an airport terminal project awarded to Turkish firm Limak Holding and a local partner, Al-Kharafi International.
Turkish firms have been involved in projects worth a total of $6.5 billion (5.9 billion euros) in Kuwait.
Turkish companies have been awarded around $51 billion (46.79 billion euros) of contracts across the GCC over the past 14 years, Erdogan said.
Extortionate fees are now everywhere in Dubai. It has gotten completely out of control. From expensive mall rents through to
the high cost of education... more
Start small and progress. You would hate to burn up all that fuel getting it up here and then end up with an ice cube at the Musandam. moreMonday, 8 May 2017 8:49 AM - Eric
"Dubai leads the way when it comes to opening itself to critics, and – as odd as it sounds – that’s a good thing."
I love Dubai and the UAE. I... more
Extortionate fees are now everywhere in Dubai. It has gotten completely out of control. From expensive mall rents through to
the high cost of education... more
Start small and progress. You would hate to burn up all that fuel getting it up here and then end up with an ice cube at the Musandam. moreMonday, 8 May 2017 8:49 AM - Eric
"Dubai leads the way when it comes to opening itself to critics, and – as odd as it sounds – that’s a good thing."
I love Dubai and the UAE. I... more
Extortionate fees are now everywhere in Dubai. It has gotten completely out of control. From expensive mall rents through to
the high cost of education... more
I was offered 25% discount on a famous electronic brand here as my piece of equipment was broken beyond compare. Even with 25% discount it was cheaper... moreMonday, 17 April 2017 1:11 PM - gordon
Oh poor PepsiCo. Tough - excellent idea to tax sugary drinks.
However, drinks containing High Fructose Corn Syrup should be taxed even higher... more
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules