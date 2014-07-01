Turkish retailer inks deal to open Doha supermarkets

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Kiler Holding signs agreement with Qatar's Al Rayyan to open and operate outlets in the capital city
Turkey's Kiler Holding has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Qatar-based Al Rayyan to open and operate Kiler supermarkets in Doha, the Turkish company's finance chief told Reuters in an interview.
Under the agreement, Kiler and Al Rayyan - which has tourism and trade interests - will open and operate Kiler stores in the Qatari capital, and introduce Turkish products to the market.
Kiler Holding has investments in retail, real estate, construction and energy. Its supermarket chain subsidiary Kiler has 202 stores in Turkey.
"We expect the final agreement to be signed by September, and the first store to be opened in early 2015. Although not decided yet, we are expecting to open at least 5 stores in Doha," Kaan Aytogu, Kiler Holding chief financial officer, told Reuters late on Monday.
Aytogu did not elaborate on the size of the investment, since the final agreement has not been signed yet.
"We will focus on Doha for the next two years. But apart from this agreement, Kiler is also planning to open stores in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Kuwait's Kuwait City, Saudi Arabia's Dammam, Bahrain's Manama and Oman's Sohar and Muscat within five years," Aytogu said.
Kiler's sales in the retail sector exceeded 1 billion lira ($472m) in 2013 and it expects 10 percent annual growth in the Turkish market for the next five years.
Kiler is aiming for annual sales of 500 million lira in foreign markets in the medium term, Aytogu said.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules