Twitter, Facebook to be taught in Saudi schools

Social media use is restricted in the conservative kingdom but now students will learn how to ‘manage’ such websites

By Courtney Trenwith
  • Thursday, 10 July 2014 11:15 AM

Saudi Arabia plans to introduce classes dedicated to teaching students about social networking sites, such as Twitter and Facebook, in the new academic year, according to local media.

The lessons would be included within the computing and information technology syllabus and teach students about using, designing and managing websites and social networks.

Use of social media websites are restricted and highly monitored in the conservative kingdom.

There have been dozens of cases of people put on trial and jailed for comments posted on social media, particularly those deemed to be offensive to the state or royal family.

Posted by: SELWIN ILANGOVAN Tuesday, 15 July 2014 12:47 PM[UAE] - DUBAI, U.A.E.

These things need not be taught in the schools or colleges.. The students are already aware of this on their own..

Any way our good wishes to all in KSA..

Regards

SELWIN ILANGOVAN

