Two Indian labourers die in Kuwait elevator plunge

Second fatal incident involving multiple deaths to happen at construction site in Kuwait in the past month
Two Indian labourers have died after an elevator at a construction site plummeted eight floors in Kuwait, according to Kuwait Times.
The men were working at a site in Hawally, when the elevator suddenly crashed to the ground. Details of the construction were not reported.
Firefighters, paramedics and police rushed to the scene but the men were pronounced dead immediately.
It is the second fatal incident involving multiple deaths at a construction site in Kuwait in the past month.
Kuwait’s Education Minister resigned after two Egyptian workers died when they were buried in an 8-metre deep hole after a landslide at Kuwait University’s under-construction Shaddadiya campus.
The men had been helping to build the new KD1bn ($3.5bn) campus.
Authorities are investigating both incidents.
