Two new residential towers planned on Sharjah-Dubai border

Developer Al Thuriah announces start of construction of Sahara 4 and 5; Sahara 3 set for handover this year
Developer Al Thuriah has announced that it has started the construction of two new residential towers on the border of Sharjah and Dubai.
Sahara 4 and 5 are the latest additions to the Sahara Complex which is being built by the developer, a statement said.
The company added that its Sahara 3 Tower will be completed ahead of schedule and ready for occupancy before the end of 2014.
Al Thuriah said Sahara 4 will have 6 floors of reserved parking space and 27 residential floors while Sahara 5 will have 5 floors of parking space and 15 floors of residential space.
The apartments will be have 24-hour security and both towers will also offer a swimming pool with lifeguards, and a supervised gym and health club.
Raymond Khouzami, CEO, Al Thuriah, said: "With Sahara Complex, we have created a winning formula. A complete package that combines the ingredients of practicality, class and serenity with a guaranteed build quality and timely commitment. This is the success story of the Sahara Towers."
The apartments in both Sahara Tower 4 and Sahara Tower 5 are available for freehold to GCC nationals and Arabs with a UAE resident visa, the statement said.
