Two new residential towers planned on Sharjah-Dubai border

Developer Al Thuriah announces start of construction of Sahara 4 and 5; Sahara 3 set for handover this year

By Andy Sambidge
  • Saturday, 28 June 2014 9:47 AM

Developer Al Thuriah has announced that it has started the construction of two new residential towers on the border of Sharjah and Dubai.

Sahara 4 and 5 are the latest additions to the Sahara Complex which is being built by the developer, a statement said.

The company added that its Sahara 3 Tower will be completed ahead of schedule and ready for occupancy before the end of 2014.

Al Thuriah said Sahara 4 will have 6 floors of reserved parking space and 27 residential floors while Sahara 5 will have 5 floors of parking space and 15 floors of residential space.

The apartments will be have 24-hour security and both towers will also offer a swimming pool with lifeguards, and a supervised gym and health club.

Raymond Khouzami, CEO, Al Thuriah, said: "With Sahara Complex, we have created a winning formula. A complete package that combines the ingredients of practicality, class and serenity with a guaranteed build quality and timely commitment. This is the success story of the Sahara Towers."

The apartments in both Sahara Tower 4 and Sahara Tower 5 are available for freehold to GCC nationals and Arabs with a UAE resident visa, the statement said.

Related:

Stories

Sharjah says work starts on phase 2 of Flag Island project

Sharjah benefits from ongoing Dubai rent rises in Q1

Sharjah says tourism island project will be completed by 2017

Tuition fees set to rise in 60 Sharjah private schools

Galleries
Revealed: UAE’s top 50 companies

Revealed: UAE’s top 50 companies

Also in Property

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Dubai rents, sales prices continue to fall in November

Also in UAE

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Qatar set to launch new shopping festival, targets UAE visitors

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Construction »

Radwa Rostom  Ayman Hariri  Ghosson Al Khaled 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Fees from the Middle East reached $581m during the first nine...

Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

High-paying public sector jobs that demand little of workers...

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

New lawmakers say they are determined to protect basic services...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking