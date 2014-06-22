UAE announces Ramadan working hours for public sector

The UAE on Sunday announced the working hours for employees at various ministries and other federal institutions will be from 9am to 2pm during Ramadan.

The hours of work for the holy month was revealed in a circular issued by Humaid Mohammed Obaid Al Qattami, Minister of Education, in his capacity as chairman of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAGHR).

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan will start on Sunday June 29. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is based on moon sightings.

It is when Muslims fast between sunrise and sunset; fasting is one of the Five Pillars of Islam.

Non-Muslims also must refrain from eating and drinking in public.

The Sharjah Planetarium said it expects Eid – the end of Ramadan – to begin on July 28.