UAE announces reduced Ramadan hours for private sector

Private sector employees in the UAE will have their working days reduced by two hours during Ramadan, it was announced on Monday.

The working hours for all private sector employees will be reduced by two hours during the Holy Month of Ramadan with no salary reduction for workers.

In an announcement issued by Saqr bin Ghobash Saeed Ghobash, the UAE's Minister of Labour, no worker should have their salary reduced for the shorter hours which will start on June 29, reported official news agency WAM.

On Sunday, the UAE announced the working hours for employees at various ministries and other federal institutions will be from 9am to 2pm during Ramadan.

The hours of work for the holy month was revealed in a circular issued by Humaid Mohammed Obaid Al Qattami, Minister of Education, in his capacity as chairman of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAGHR).

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan will start on Sunday June 29. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is based on moon sightings.

It is when Muslims fast between sunrise and sunset; fasting is one of the Five Pillars of Islam.

Non-Muslims also must refrain from eating and drinking in public.

The Sharjah Planetarium said it expects Eid – the end of Ramadan – to begin on July 28.

Separately, WAM reported that UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 969 prisoners incarcerated for various crimes, and the settlement of their financial liabilities, on the occasion of Ramadan.