UAE approves $111m infrastructure projects

Follow up Committee of the Initiatives of the UAE President gives green light to projects in northern emirates
The Follow up Committee of the Initiatives of the UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has approved a number of projects totalling AED410 million ($111.6 million).
The committee, chaired by Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Deputy Minister of Presidential Affairs, approved the first phase of a project which will see a road built between Wadi Al-Qor and another linking the Al-Hubab roundabout and Nizwa Road for AED290 million state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.
The committee also approved phase one of a project to renovate the Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Ajman for AED30 million.
It also gave its backing to the construction of a sewage network in the emirate of Umm Al Quwain worth AED21 million, another for establishing an internal road network, as well as a project for building 168 housing units for citizens in the city of Kalba, for AED15 million.
A project for the construction of internal roads in Ajman worth AED11 million were also given the green light alongside an AED14 million plan to upgrade the Al Ajili road in Ras Al Khaimah and a housing project in the Al Ain region for AED29 million, WAM added.
