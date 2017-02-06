UAE approves new visa scheme to lure top foreign execs

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Cabinet backs integrated entry visa scheme, with first phase targeting professionals in tourism, health and education sectors
The UAE Cabinet has approved an integrated entry visa scheme to attract more qualified and highly talented professionals to the country, state news agency WAM reported.
The implementation of the new system will be carried out over a number of phases, with the first phase including tourism, health and educational visas.
The second phase will include talents acquisition in health, scientific, research, technical and cultural fields, WAM said.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister and Vice President of the UAE and Dubai ruler, called for establishing specialised committees to prioritise the sectors that will benefit from the talent acquisition visa, and to put forward a plan to attract regional and global exceptional talents.
He said the newly introduced visa scheme will provide additional support to vital sectors in UAE such as tourism, health, and education by strengthening their business areas and promotes global competitive edge.
Lifestyle, practical policies for financing, and infrastructure are major advantages to attract talents and multinational companies to operate in UAE, WAM said.
Last month, Sheikh Mohammed also approved a cabinet decree that will see Russian citizens granted a visa at all entry points to the county.
The visa will allow citizens of the Russian Federation an entry visa for 30 days for the first time, renewable one time only for another 30 days, as per UAE regulations.
