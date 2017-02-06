UAE approves new visa scheme to lure top foreign execs

Cabinet backs integrated entry visa scheme, with first phase targeting professionals in tourism, health and education sectors

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 6 February 2017 1:58 PM

The UAE Cabinet has approved an integrated entry visa scheme to attract more qualified and highly talented professionals to the country, state news agency WAM reported.

The implementation of the new system will be carried out over a number of phases, with the first phase including tourism, health and educational visas.

The second phase will include talents acquisition in health, scientific, research, technical and cultural fields, WAM said.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister and Vice President of the UAE and Dubai ruler, called for establishing specialised committees to prioritise the sectors that will benefit from the talent acquisition visa, and to put forward a plan to attract regional and global exceptional talents.

He said the newly introduced visa scheme will provide additional support to vital sectors in UAE such as tourism, health, and education by strengthening their business areas and promotes global competitive edge.

Lifestyle, practical policies for financing, and infrastructure are major advantages to attract talents and multinational companies to operate in UAE, WAM said.

Last month, Sheikh Mohammed also approved a cabinet decree that will see Russian citizens granted a visa at all entry points to the county.

The visa will allow citizens of the Russian Federation an entry visa for 30 days for the first time, renewable one time only for another 30 days, as per UAE regulations.

Related:

Stories

UAE ranked as GCC's 'most powerful' passport

No visa issuance, renewal in Dubai without health insurance, says DHA

UAE approves issuing of 'visa on arrival' for Russian citizens

UAE lawyer to provide free immigration services for family migrating to Canada

Rights group hails UAE move on maids recruitment as 'positive step'

Companies

Federal Cabinet, UAE

Also in Politics & Economics

Saudi Arabia set to appoint new ambassador to Lebanon

UAE economy on the up in 2017, but late payments still an issue

Also in UAE

New luxury holiday firm launches in Ras Al Khaimah

Rezidor signs deal to run two new Dubai hotels

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Glad to see Obama go, Gulf Arabs expect Trump to counter Iran

Glad to see Obama go, Gulf Arabs expect Trump to counter Iran

Trump seen as a strong president who will shore up Washington...

Is Africa's investment dream still on track?

Is Africa's investment dream still on track?

It was the new bright spot for global investors, but widespread...

Markets cheer Saudi deficit-cutting but finances still hostage to oil

Markets cheer Saudi deficit-cutting but finances still hostage to oil

Cost of insuring against a Saudi sovereign debt default fell...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking