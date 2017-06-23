UAE approves rules for 'Made in UAE' label initiative

The UAE's Cabinet has approved the standardisation of the 'Made in UAE' label initiative which aims to strengthen the country's manufacturing sector.

A number of criteria for usage, registration, renewal and permits will be imposed for the national label, the Cabinet agreed at its latest meeting, chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The UAE is accelerating its efforts to boost the industrial sector and make it a valuable contributor to the national economy, turning the ‘Made in UAE’ label into a mark of quality and global excellence.

It plans to achieve this through successful partnerships with international manufacturers, and stimulating investments in industry.

The initiative is part of the Dubai Industrial Strategy, which is projected to increase Dubai’s total GDP by AED165 billion ($44.9 billion) by 2030.

In December, global consumer goods giant Unilever opened the Middle East's largest personal care products manufacturing plant at Dubai Industrial Park which will produce ‘Made in UAE’ labelled products, with 80 percent of them exported to Europe and MENA region.

The Cabinet also adopted a legislative framework to put forward a law for volunteer work in the UAE, in line with the Year of Giving initiative.

The law aims to maximise the benefits of volunteer work across the UAE through coordinating initiatives and creating innovative incentives.

The law, which targets both institutions and individuals, will serve as a reference and will require adequate documentation of all voluntary work in the UAE.