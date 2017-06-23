UAE approves rules for 'Made in UAE' label initiative

UAE's Cabinet says criteria for usage, registration, renewal and permits will be imposed as part of plan to develop industrial sector

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 23 June 2017 10:15 AM
The UAE Cabinet meeting was chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The UAE Cabinet meeting was chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The UAE's Cabinet has approved the standardisation of the 'Made in UAE' label initiative which aims to strengthen the country's manufacturing sector.

A number of criteria for usage, registration, renewal and permits will be imposed for the national label, the Cabinet agreed at its latest meeting, chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The UAE is accelerating its efforts to boost the industrial sector and make it a valuable contributor to the national economy, turning the ‘Made in UAE’ label into a mark of quality and global excellence.

It plans to achieve this through successful partnerships with international manufacturers, and stimulating investments in industry.

The initiative is part of the Dubai Industrial Strategy, which is projected to increase Dubai’s total GDP by AED165 billion ($44.9 billion) by 2030.

In December, global consumer goods giant Unilever opened the Middle East's largest personal care products manufacturing plant at Dubai Industrial Park which will produce ‘Made in UAE’ labelled products, with 80 percent of them exported to Europe and MENA region.

The Cabinet also adopted a legislative framework to put forward a law for volunteer work in the UAE, in line with the Year of Giving initiative.

The law aims to maximise the benefits of volunteer work across the UAE through coordinating initiatives and creating innovative incentives.

The law, which targets both institutions and individuals, will serve as a reference and will require adequate documentation of all voluntary work in the UAE.

Related:

Stories

Dubai Crown Prince urges acceleration of $45bn industrial revolution

Global giant Unilever delivers big boost to UAE's industrial ambitions

The private brand label trend: Ms. Rasha Oudeh, CEO of CEDEM

UAE’s Lulu Group enters US with New Jersey export plant

Companies

Federal Cabinet, UAE

Also in Politics & Economics

UAE warns Qatar to take demands seriously or face 'divorce'

Saudi Arabia's new heir leads revolution of powerful millennials

Also in UAE

Now you can book a Careem car in Dubai without the app

Developer says 'The Edge' project now fully leased

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Saudi Arabia's new heir leads revolution of powerful millennials

Saudi Arabia's new heir leads revolution of powerful millennials

Why the youngest crown prince in living memory represents a broader...

Three things to watch as Saudi Arabia names new heir to throne

Three things to watch as Saudi Arabia names new heir to throne

Yemen, the Saudi economy and the Qatar-Gulf crisis will be high...

How Mohammed bin Salman rose to become Saudi Arabia's most influential figure

How Mohammed bin Salman rose to become Saudi Arabia's most influential figure

Profile: New heir to Saudi throne holds power beyond his years...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking