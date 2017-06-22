UAE bank launches ATM withdrawals via smartphone

Customers of RAKBANK can now take out money from ATMs without the need of debit or credit card

By Staff writer
  • Thursday, 22 June 2017 2:30 PM

Customers of a UAE-based bank who own a Samsung smartphone can now withdraw cash from an ATM without the need of a debit or credit card.

National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (RAKBANK) said in a statement that it is the first bank in the Middle East to introduce Samsung Pay solutions for its ATMs, in partnership with Samsung Gulf Electronics.

This digital solution enables the bank’s customers to make cardless cash withdrawals from RAKBANK ATMs using their Samsung smartphones.

The bank added that it is initially targeting ATMs that have strong footfall in locations such Dragon Mart 2, Wafi Mall, and City Centre Me’aisem but the Samsung Pay solution will be rolled out to most of the bank’s ATM network "soon".   

Peter England, RAKBANK CEO, said: “RAKBANK has a rich history of innovation where the Bank has managed to transform the concept of digital banking in the UAE through a host of award-winning digital solutions such as the revamped Digital Banking Platform, MobileCash, Tablet Banking, and Web Chat authentication services.

"Staying true to our prominent position as an innovative and dynamic player, we now extend our Samsung Pay solution to ATMs and create an end-to-end contactless process for our customers."

In the UAE, Samsung Pay is currently available for Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy S6 Edge+, Note 5, Galaxy A5 and Galaxy A7 (2016), and Galaxy A Series (2017). Samsung Pay will also be available for the Gear S3.

