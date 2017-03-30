UAE banking major raises $587m in green bond debut

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
National Bank of Abu Dhabi has issued the Gulf region's first green bond for projects to fight climate change
National Bank of Abu Dhabi has issued the Gulf region's first green bond, raising $587 million for projects to fight climate change, the London Stock Exchange (LSE) said on Thursday.
Proceeds from so-called green bonds help to finance projects in renewable energy, energy-efficiency, green transport and waste water treatment.
"London Stock Exchange today welcomes the listing of the first ever green bond from the Gulf region, issued by National Bank of Abu Dhabi," the exchange said in a statement.
"(The bank) is spearheading the potential to unlock and promote green finance across the Middle East region," Darko Hajdukovic, head of fixed income of funds and analytics at London Stock Exchange, said.
The five-year bond is listed on the LSE.
Global green bond issuance could reach $125-150 billion this year as demand for low-carbon infrastructure investment continues, Swedish banking group SEB said on Thursday.
I hope the old very poor customer service which has caused me to drop souq.com would not be carried over and amazon culture will rub off with the new company... moreThursday, 30 March 2017 8:14 AM - turk971
A very good idea but if the limit is 110kph why have the radar at 131kph? What ever happened to the zero tolerance that was previously announced? 10% tolerance... moreThursday, 30 March 2017 11:50 AM - Safe Driver
Used to shop through souq.com, poor customer service handling turned me off. I am still a fan of e-commerce but doing my business with other service providers... moreThursday, 30 March 2017 11:50 AM - turk971
"Ask not what Dubai can do for you, ask what you can do for Dubai" (with apologies to JFK) moreSunday, 26 March 2017 8:30 AM - Tony Gray
I hope the old very poor customer service which has caused me to drop souq.com would not be carried over and amazon culture will rub off with the new company... moreThursday, 30 March 2017 8:14 AM - turk971
This seems to be a bid purely for the sake of PR and free publicity. The whole world knew that Souq had already entered into exclusivity with Amazon, and... moreSunday, 26 March 2017 5:42 PM - Skeptic
"Ask not what Dubai can do for you, ask what you can do for Dubai" (with apologies to JFK) moreSunday, 26 March 2017 8:30 AM - Tony Gray
Yes right, banking services here are not up to levels of developed countries let alone telephone services, but great deal of effort is visible in improving... moreSunday, 26 March 2017 4:42 PM - Diya Pardasani
There are many tips, dos and donts to engage and motivate employees. Motivators must always match the bank’s ethics and values not fear factor, conspiracy... moreSunday, 19 March 2017 9:00 AM - Henryk
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules