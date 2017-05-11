UAE to bring in new rules to regulate customised car market

The UAE plans to introduce a new regulatory system to limit the modification of passenger vehicles in the UAE in a bid to improve safety.

The new rules will be in effect on June 1, UAE Minister of State, Dr Rashid Ahmed Bin Fahd, said in comments published by state news agency WAM.

"The new regulations will contribute to ensuring more safety, regulating the modified car market and preventing modification of any cars in a way that poses a threat to public safety," said Fahad, who is also chairman of the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Meteorology.

The move has been made in response to the rapid growth in the market of modified cars in the UAE, he said, adding that the authority has been collaborating with a number of federal and local strategic partners to come up with a comprehensive strategy to ensure best-in-class road safety standards.

The modified car market in the country has attracted massive investments over the past few years including Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi and Dubai Autodrome.

According to the new system, car service centres and workshops which introduce car modifications in the country have to comply with certain technical specifications.

The new rules are applicable to used and new passenger vehicles modified by the addition, substitution, or alteration of vehicle equipment or systems. Excluded are the motorcycles, trailers, caravans and tractors.