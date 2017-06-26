UAE budget carrier to launch Somaliland flights in July

Air Arabia announces plan to start twice-a-week service from July 4 to boost African network

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 26 June 2017 12:08 PM

UAE-based budget carrier Air Arabia has announced that it will launch flights to Hargeisa, Somaliland from July 4. 

Air Arabia marked its entry into the African market in 2004, and currently serves six destinations across Egypt, Sudan and Kenya from its main hub in Sharjah.

The new flights to Hargeisa will operate twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays, the airline said in a statement.

“Hargeisa offers travellers a unique blend of contemporary and modern experiences from one street to the next and the city has all the amenities a traveller could wish for: from culture to commercial and more,” said Adel Al Ali, Group CEO of Air Arabia.

“We are glad to announce this new route and are confident that this will establish Hargeisa as a destination of choice and appeal to the growing tourism and trade sectors”. 

Hargeisa, currently undergoing a rapid transformation focused on economic growth and development, has an estimated population of 1.2 million people and is a commercial centre and a hub for the construction, retail and precious stone-cutting sectors.

Air Arabia currently operates flights to over 130 routes across the globe from five hubs located in the Middle East and North Africa.

Related:

Stories

UAE's Air Arabia to revive stalled plan to expand fleet

UAE's Air Arabia sees Q1 net profit fall by 10%

Sharjah says targeting 200,000 Chinese tourists by 2021

Air Arabia swings to surprise Q4 net loss

Galleries
Revealed: Top 10 airlines in the world

Revealed: Top 10 airlines in the world

Companies

Air Arabia

Also in Transport

Etihad Cargo signs deal to deepen ties with Air Maroc

Middle East needs 3,350 extra planes to meet demand to 2036

Also in UAE

Bahrain accuses Qatar of 'military escalation'

Warehouses 'destroyed' in Sharjah industrial blaze

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Saudi Arabia outsources airport operations

Saudi Arabia outsources airport operations

The signing last week of public-private partnerships to manage...

The cost of the US laptop ban

The cost of the US laptop ban

Aviation analysts and airline bosses are warning of significant...

1
Q&A: The laptop ban and what it means when flying from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Q&A: The laptop ban and what it means when flying from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Couldn't a laptop with a bomb inside still pose a danger within...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking