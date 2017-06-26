UAE budget carrier to launch Somaliland flights in July

UAE-based budget carrier Air Arabia has announced that it will launch flights to Hargeisa, Somaliland from July 4.

Air Arabia marked its entry into the African market in 2004, and currently serves six destinations across Egypt, Sudan and Kenya from its main hub in Sharjah.

The new flights to Hargeisa will operate twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays, the airline said in a statement.

“Hargeisa offers travellers a unique blend of contemporary and modern experiences from one street to the next and the city has all the amenities a traveller could wish for: from culture to commercial and more,” said Adel Al Ali, Group CEO of Air Arabia.

“We are glad to announce this new route and are confident that this will establish Hargeisa as a destination of choice and appeal to the growing tourism and trade sectors”.

Hargeisa, currently undergoing a rapid transformation focused on economic growth and development, has an estimated population of 1.2 million people and is a commercial centre and a hub for the construction, retail and precious stone-cutting sectors.

Air Arabia currently operates flights to over 130 routes across the globe from five hubs located in the Middle East and North Africa.