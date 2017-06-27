UAE cargo ship delivers buses to Yemeni schools, sports clubs

Emirates Red Crescent delivery is part of humanitarian effort to support Yemeni citizens during ongoing conflict

By Staff writer
  • Tuesday, 27 June 2017 2:34 PM

An Emirati cargo ship carrying 15 buses to support schools and sporting clubs in the Hadhramaut, Shabwa and Ma'rib governorates of Yemen arrived on Tuesday.

Ahmed Al Niyadi, deputy head of the Emirates Red Crescent team in Hadhramaut, said that the arrival of these buses falls within the framework of the UAE's continuous support to restore stability to the liberated Yemeni governorates, and to alleviate the suffering of the country's citizens, state news agency WAM reported.

He added through the UAE's continued support to the people of Yemen, the ERC will forge ahead with implementing its various projects in infrastructure, education and humanitarian relief.

Since the outbreak of the Yemeni crisis, the UAE has provided humanitarian assistance to the country's citizens, by improving infrastructure, and supporting the health and education sectors within the country, Al Niyadi added.

The aid shipment follows the directives of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to support schools, sporting clubs, and public transport in a number of Yemeni governorates, as part of the '99 Buses' initiative.

