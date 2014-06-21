UAE comparison website completes $3m funding round

compareit4me.com, the UAE-based finance comparison site has announced the completion of its first round of funding worth over $3 million.

The investment was led by Mulverhill Associates, a Dubai-based investment and advisory firm focused on the Middle East, a statement said.

compareit4me.com, which launched in the UAE in 2011, has been through a number of changes in recent months including a website relaunch and a launch of services in Qatar.

Financial products covered by compareit4me include credit cards, home loans, personal loans, bank accounts, car loans and commercial finance. The website receives over 120,000 users per month and generates over 20,000 applications for the banks.

Jonathan Hall, managing director of Mulverhill Associates said: "It's fantastic to be involved with such an energetic and rapidly growing company as compareit4me.com. They have bootstrapped their way to being industry leaders, have 15 active banks working with them, are already profitable and most interestingly for us, they have enormous growth potential."

Samer Chehab, commercial director at compareit4me, added: "The comparison industry in the UAE is still in the early stages but a lot of our clients already look at us as a very important marketing channel for them and one they need to be a part of.

"That said, our priority remains the consumer, we have an easy to use website which allows users to quickly compare financial products and find the best products for them, that's why we started this site and it will remain the primary goal moving forward."

He said the banking industry accounts for over 11 percent of digital advertising dollars spent in the UAE making it the biggest spending industry after real estate and automotive.