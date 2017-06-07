UAE condemns ISIL terror attacks in Tehran

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Gunmen and suicide bombers stormed parliament and the tomb of revolutionary leader in capital city
The UAE on Wednesday condemned twin attacks claimed by the ISIL group that killed at least 12 people in the Iranian capital.
"Our position on terrorism is very clear ... Any terrorist attack in any country, in any capital, directed at innocent people is something that the UAE abhors and the UAE condemns", state minister for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash told AFP.
Gunmen and suicide bombers, including at least one woman, stormed parliament and the tomb of revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in Tehran on Wednesday in the first attacks in Iran claimed by ISIL.
At least 38 people were also wounded.
Like neighbouring Saudi Arabia, the UAE has been deeply critical of Iranian policy. The Sunni-ruled Gulf states accuse Shiite Iran of meddling in the region's affairs.
