UAE condemns 'terror' attack on Emirates Red Crescent convoy

The UAE on Wednesday denounced an attack that took place on a convoy of the Emirates Red Crescent in the Somali capital city of Mogadishu.

No human casualties were reported in the attack which local media described as a "landmine explosion" which hit a vehicle ferrying representatives from the charity.

The blast happened in Garasbaaley area west of Mogadishu city.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, reiterated the UAE's support for the government and people of the Somalia.

It added that "such terrorist acts will not deter us from extending help and assistance to Somalia while it is undergoing a critical humanitarian situation".