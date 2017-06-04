UAE condemns terrorist attacks in London

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has condemned the terrorist attacks in London.

Six people were killed in a terror attack in the British capital on Saturday when a van smashed into pedestrians on London Bridge before three assailants went on a stabbing spree.

The trio were shot dead by the police at the scene.

UK political parties suspended campaigning for this week's general election the attack, which came less than a fortnight after 22 people were killed in a suicide bombing at a concert in Manchester.

In a statement today, the ministry emphasised the UAE's firm stance against extremism and terrorism, stressing that London's terrorist attacks reaffirm the urgent need for concerted international efforts to combat terrorism in all forms and manifestations, according to news agency WAM.

The ministry added that innocent civilians pay the price of these terrorist crimes, calling for joint cooperation and addressing this serious scourge that threatens the security and stability of countries all over the world.

The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims, wishing for a speedy recovery for those injured.