UAE confirms two new MERS virus cases in Abu Dhabi

Ministry of Health says both patients are stable and receiving necessary medical treatment

By Andy Sambidge
  • Wednesday, 9 July 2014 4:07 PM

The UAE's Ministry of Health on Wednesday announced two new cases of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) in Abu Dhabi.

In a statement cited by news agency WAM, the Ministry said both patients were "stable and receiving necessary medical care".

The Ministry added that it is coordinating with the competent departments and other medical authorities in the country, and has taken all necessary measures as per international standards and recommendations from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

It confirmed that it is monitoring the situation closely to ensure the health and safety of everyone.

So far, the virus has infected more than 800 people around the world, killing at least 310 of them.

The vast majority of cases have been in Saudi Arabia, but there have also been sporadic cases and clusters across the Middle East and in Europe, Asia and the United States.

At the heart of the outbreak, Saudi Arabia has been criticised for its handling of MERS, which public health experts say could have been under control by now if officials and scientists there had collaborated more on studies into how the virus operates and where it is coming from.

Related:

Stories

WHO finds hospital breaches worsened MERS outbreak in UAE

Saudi Arabia recruits patients for vital MERS virus studies

WHO says MERS virus outbreak of concern before haj

MERS virus reaches Kuwait, infecting 5 camels

Videos

Saudi Arabia: MERS fatality rates revised upwards

Saudi Arabia: MERS fatality rates revised upwards

Companies

Ministry of Health - UAE

World Health Organization (WHO)

Also in Healthcare

Video: Artificial skin harnessed from algae

Elaj completes sale of stake in Saudi's Al Borg Laboratories

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from UAE »

Khaldoon Al Mubarak  Noura Al Kaabi  Ahmad Belhoul  Mariam Al Mansouri  Adeeb Al Balushi 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Is this the right prescription for Saudi Arabia?

Is this the right prescription for Saudi Arabia?

Saudi Arabia is expanding its healthcare industry on the back...

Revealed: Diagnosis for keeping the Gulf healthy

Revealed: Diagnosis for keeping the Gulf healthy

Gulf states have largely footed the bill for healthcare for decades...

Why no MERS vaccine? Lack of foresight frustrates scientists

Why no MERS vaccine? Lack of foresight frustrates scientists

Experts say vaccines could be readied, given the will

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking