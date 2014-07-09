UAE confirms two new MERS virus cases in Abu Dhabi

The UAE's Ministry of Health on Wednesday announced two new cases of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) in Abu Dhabi.

In a statement cited by news agency WAM, the Ministry said both patients were "stable and receiving necessary medical care".

The Ministry added that it is coordinating with the competent departments and other medical authorities in the country, and has taken all necessary measures as per international standards and recommendations from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

It confirmed that it is monitoring the situation closely to ensure the health and safety of everyone.

So far, the virus has infected more than 800 people around the world, killing at least 310 of them.

The vast majority of cases have been in Saudi Arabia, but there have also been sporadic cases and clusters across the Middle East and in Europe, Asia and the United States.

At the heart of the outbreak, Saudi Arabia has been criticised for its handling of MERS, which public health experts say could have been under control by now if officials and scientists there had collaborated more on studies into how the virus operates and where it is coming from.