UAE court acquits death-row Filipina maid of murder

Jennifer Dalquez is instead jailed for five years for stealing her employer's mobile phone

By AFP
  • Tuesday, 20 June 2017 7:49 PM

A Filipina maid on death row in the United Arab Emirates has been acquitted of murdering her employer whom she accused of attempted rape, the Philippines government said on Tuesday.

The court of appeals in the eastern city of Al-Ain, however, sentenced on Monday Jennifer Dalquez, 30, to five years in prison for stealing her employer's mobile phone, the Philippines foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Ms Dalquez was declared innocent (of murder) without diyyah or payment of blood money," said the statement.

Dalquez was sentenced to death in 2015 after she was convicted of stabbing to death her Emirati employer the previous year.

She said she acted in self-defence after the man tried to rape her, The National daily reported.

She has been behind bars for around two and a half years and had been working in the UAE since 2011.

The UAE and other wealthy Gulf states are home to millions of foreign workers, mostly Asians.

Related:

Stories

Former Dubai maid's life story turned into new movie by Angelina Jolie

Couple sentenced to death in Abu Dhabi for killing maid

Indonesian maid to face firing squad in UAE

Saudis reduce maid's death sentence to jail term for adultery

Galleries
Indonesians protest maid's execution in Saudi Arabia

Indonesians protest maid's execution in Saudi Arabia

Also in Culture & Society

Dubai unveils plan for world's first Endowment Park

Abu Dhabi foils bid to smuggle people into the UAE

Also in UAE

Dubai's Godolphin claims win on day 1 of Royal Ascot

Dubai job matching portal closes $3m funding round

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Kuwait »

Bader Al Kharafi  Ahmed Shihab-Eldin  Ghosson Al Khaled  Mishaery Al Afasy 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Everything you need to know about Qatar

Everything you need to know about Qatar

Former British protectorate has been ruled by the Al-Thani family...

The Al Thanis are Qatar's power family

The Al Thanis are Qatar's power family

New research sheds light on the overwhelming influence of the...

Raising the bar: DLA Piper plans fresh growth in the Gulf

Raising the bar: DLA Piper plans fresh growth in the Gulf

Legal firm DLA Piper’s Middle East business recorded 10 percent...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking