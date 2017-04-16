UAE covers treatment costs of injured Yemenis

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Country’s relief and development assistance in war-torn country reaches $2 billion
Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) said it is sponsoring the treatment of 53 injured Yemenis affected by the war at Indian hospitals.
The move follows the directives of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed and comes in the context of the continuous support provided by the UAE to Yemen.
The ERC will also cover the cost of 42 health companions who will travel along with the injured to ensure that their health and psychological conditions are met, according to WAM.
Given the poor health sector in Yemen, the ERC has taken care of these cases.
The UAE continues to provide the relief and development assistance, which reached $2 billion to alleviate the suffering of the people of Yemen.
