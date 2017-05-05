UAE delays launch of first nuclear reactor until 2018

Construction of the first reactor at Barakah has been completed but operating licence has not been granted

By AFP
  • Friday, 5 May 2017 4:32 PM

The UAE on Friday delayed the start-up of its first nuclear reactor until next year for further safety checks because regulators have not yet granted an operating licence.

The reactor, one of four being built at the $20-billion Barakah plant west of Abu Dhabi by a consortium led by Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO), had been due to begin operating this year.

But UAE nuclear regulators are still reviewing the operating licence application which was submitted in March 2015, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corp (ENEC) announced.

The delay aims "to ensure sufficient time for international assessments and adherence to nuclear industry safety standards, as well as a reinforcement of operational proficiency for plant personnel," it said.

It said the new schedule reflects "lessons learned" from problems at South Korea's New Gori No. 3 reactor. The Barakah plant is based on the same technology.

Senior nuclear experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the World Association of Nuclear Operators will conduct a series of voluntary assessments at Barakah, it added.

ENEC said the project, which will be operated by a joint venture with KEPCO, is now 79-percent complete.

When fully operational the four reactors are expected to provide up to a quarter of the UAE's electricity.

There was no immediate comment from UAE nuclear regulators. The IAEA declined to comment.

Related:

Stories

UAE's nuclear power operator appoints board members

UAE issues first licences for nuclear fuel transport, storage

UAE's nuclear power project achieves $24.4bn financing close

South Korea inks $920m deal for UAE reactors

ENEC completes safety tests on UAE's first nuclear power plant

Companies

Emirates Nuclear Energy Corp

Also in Energy

Siemens wins order to expand Kuwaiti power plant

Former Saudi oil chief to launch 'Energy Elders' initiative

Also in UAE

Dubai Properties launches sales on more Mudon homes

Paraguay President keen to boost UAE trade, investment links

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Natural solution: Saudi's renewed plans meet growing energy demands

Natural solution: Saudi's renewed plans meet growing energy demands

Saudi Arabia has long toyed with the renewable energy sector...

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

The upstream movement: Oil producers must invest to avoid another crisis

The upstream movement: Oil producers must invest to avoid another crisis

While oil producers continue to debate a reduction in output...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking