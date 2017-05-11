UAE denies lifting imports ban on fruit, vegetables

The UAE's Ministry of Climate Change and Environment on Thursday denied reports that it has lifted the ban on imports of certain vegetables and fruits from Jordan.

Last month, the Ministry announced a decision to ban imports of vegetables and fruits from selected countries with effect from May 15 amid concerns about pesticide residues in excess of permissible limits.

The counties impacted by the ban include Jordan, Egypt, Oman, Lebanon and Yemen, state news agency WAM reported.

These countries have been asked to provide a certificate of analysis of pesticide residues for all other vegetables and fruits stating that they are free of such residues as of May 15, WAM said.

It added that their relevant ministries have also been asked to comply with the food safety standards adopted by the UAE, with the ban on the produce continuing until necessary safety requirements are met and pesticide residues are cleared.

The Ministry said it "works relentlessly" to analyse pesticide residue in all fresh produce and processed food in line with the best international standards, adding that food safety is a "core priority of the UAE's food security system".