UAE developer unveils two new Dubai residential projects

MAG Property Development (MAG PD), the property development arm of Dubai-based MAG Group, has announced that it will be broadening its presence across the emirate by expanding into Downtown Dubai and Dubailand.

The developer said in a statement that it is planning to launch residential projects called MAG 318 and MAG 230, higher-end offerings which signal a move away from its normal affordable projects.

Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, CEO of MAG Property Development, said: “By launching MAG 318 and MAG 230, we are giving our customers fresh residential opportunities in two important areas of the city.

"While our Group has been building its affordable housing offering with developments like MAG 5, we at MAG PD are presenting a more high-end proposition with MAG 318 and MAG 230, which will feature a range of luxury amenities to offer residents a highly convenient and enjoyable lifestyle.”

MAG 318 Tower brings studios, one and two bedroom apartments to Downtown Dubai. The development will also feature a pool, outdoor leisure spaces, a children’s area, a community centre and a coffee shop.

MAG 230 will be developed in the heart of Dubailand as part of the City of Arabia master plan and will offer one, two and three bed room apartments.

MAG PD will also build a 219 metre long jogging track, an outdoor swimming pool, a health club, and a secure playing hall for children.

The project is due for completion in the fourth quarter of 2019 and will boast a total of 595 new apartments.

Al Gaddah said: “We expect MAG 318 and MAG 230 to be extremely successful additions to our growing residential portfolio.”