UAE expected to escape impact of tropical storm Nanauk

National Centre for Meteorology and Seismology says storm is set to weaken before approaching coast of Oman

By Andy Sambidge
  • Wednesday, 11 June 2014 7:00 PM

The National Centre for Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) said on Wednesday that the tropical storm Nanauk will not affect the UAE.

It said that the latest satellite imagery shows the tropical storm forming at latitude 16.7 N and longitude 67.0 E, about 960km southeast of Masirah Island near Oman.

The surface speed is estimated to be 70-90kph in the storm, the NCMS said in comments published by news agency WAM.

The NCMS added that the storm would move and intensify further in the centre of Arabian Sea during Thursday and Friday.

On Saturday it is expected to be near to the coast of Oman between Alhadd and Ras Madrakah.

"The Tropical Storm is expected to weaken before approaching the coast of sultanate of Oman," the NCMS said, adding that the weather model charts don't show any direct effect to the UAE in the next four days.

The tropical storm has been named Nanauk according to the list of names approved by the Tropical Cyclone Panel for Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.

Related:

Stories

UAE issues weather warning

Warning of landslides and sandstorms: weather officials

Poor weather delays Dubai cruise passengers

UAE denies thunderstorm ‘rumours’

Galleries
Manila submerged by torrential rain

Manila submerged by torrential rain

Companies

National Centre for Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS)

Also in Culture & Society

Dubai named the world's most expensive city to celebrate NYE

Video: Fastest mobile bed sets Guinness World Record for UAE

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Qatar »

Hassan Al Thawadi  Mutaz Barshim  Khalifa Saleh Al Haroon 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

The slowing economy has left ripples of uncertainty across the...

15
Beating the odds: Palestinian entrepreneurs continue to thrive

Beating the odds: Palestinian entrepreneurs continue to thrive

In the second article of a two-part series, Ambar Amleh, chief...

A bird's eye view of the UAE start-up ecosystem

A bird's eye view of the UAE start-up ecosystem

Tarek Ahmed Fouad, a Dubai-based serial entrepreneur, analyses...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking