UAE expected to escape impact of tropical storm Nanauk

The National Centre for Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) said on Wednesday that the tropical storm Nanauk will not affect the UAE.

It said that the latest satellite imagery shows the tropical storm forming at latitude 16.7 N and longitude 67.0 E, about 960km southeast of Masirah Island near Oman.

The surface speed is estimated to be 70-90kph in the storm, the NCMS said in comments published by news agency WAM.

The NCMS added that the storm would move and intensify further in the centre of Arabian Sea during Thursday and Friday.

On Saturday it is expected to be near to the coast of Oman between Alhadd and Ras Madrakah.

"The Tropical Storm is expected to weaken before approaching the coast of sultanate of Oman," the NCMS said, adding that the weather model charts don't show any direct effect to the UAE in the next four days.

The tropical storm has been named Nanauk according to the list of names approved by the Tropical Cyclone Panel for Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.