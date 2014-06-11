UAE expected to escape impact of tropical storm Nanauk

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
National Centre for Meteorology and Seismology says storm is set to weaken before approaching coast of Oman
The National Centre for Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) said on Wednesday that the tropical storm Nanauk will not affect the UAE.
It said that the latest satellite imagery shows the tropical storm forming at latitude 16.7 N and longitude 67.0 E, about 960km southeast of Masirah Island near Oman.
The surface speed is estimated to be 70-90kph in the storm, the NCMS said in comments published by news agency WAM.
The NCMS added that the storm would move and intensify further in the centre of Arabian Sea during Thursday and Friday.
On Saturday it is expected to be near to the coast of Oman between Alhadd and Ras Madrakah.
"The Tropical Storm is expected to weaken before approaching the coast of sultanate of Oman," the NCMS said, adding that the weather model charts don't show any direct effect to the UAE in the next four days.
The tropical storm has been named Nanauk according to the list of names approved by the Tropical Cyclone Panel for Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules