UAE film firm signs up to fund new Denzel Washington movie

Image Nation Abu Dhabi has come aboard to co-finance and executive produce Sony Pictures Entertainment’s untitled project, starring Washington alongside Colin Farrell.

The project, which is currently shooting on location in Los Angeles, marks the first project to be co-funded through the Culture China – Image Nation Content Fund.

The new fund, announced last November, is a strategic partnership between Image Nation and the China Intercontinental Communication Center (CICC) focused on investing in commercial film and television programming from Hollywood, China and other countries worldwide.

Michael Garin, CEO of Image Nation Abu Dhabi, said: “We are very excited to announce the first project from the Culture China – Image Nation Content Fund. The strategic partnership was established with the CICC who share our commitment to building an industry through quality content and sustainable investment strategies.

"This first production is exactly the caliber of entertainment we intend to continue to produce.”

The Untitled Dan Gilroy & Denzel Washington movie tells the story of Los Angeles attorney Roman Israel (Washington) who is offered a job at a prestigious law firm after the death of his longtime partner, and takes on a case that has life-altering repercussions.

Gilroy wrote the screenplay and is directing the project which is being produced by Jennifer Fox, Todd Black and Brian Oliver. Image Nation and CICC are co-financing and will serve as executive producers.

Image Nation has been ramping up its film and TV production output over the last year, and currently has a number of new titles in the pipeline.