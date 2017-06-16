UAE firm develops aqua farm to produce superfood

Global Food Industries, part of the Albatha Group, claims to have revolutionised the agricultural industry in the UAE by developing a huge aqua farm to produce kale, known as a superfood for its health benefits.

The company said the kale is rapidly processed and formed into Aqua Kale portions, which is then frozen to preserve its freshness, increasing shelf life and also maintaining its nutritional values.

Jacek Plewa, general manager at Global Food Industries, said: “This aqua kale is grown on water and the process is 100 percent organic certified.

“We are pleased to introduce this new concept of growing kale without using soil in the UAE to address the health and dietary issues of the people of UAE and the surrounding regions. We are proud to bring Aqua Kale to the market which can be a better source of nutrition for future generations."

Aqua kale is grown in aquaponic conditions which aims to encourage symbiotic partnerships that benefit all organisms within the ecosystem. As opposed to regular kale, aqua kale is produced by the use of advanced technology which minimises the energy per kg of fresh produce, he added.

The launch of Aqua Kale comes as the UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention recently launched the Healthy Restaurant Initiative to encourage restaurants to include at least two healthy options on adult menus and a complete healthy list of food choices for children.

Plewa said: “Kale can be offered at various restaurants across UAE as a healthy snack to meet the Healthy Restaurant Initiative by the government."

Kale comes from the cabbage family and it is a green leafy vegetable that is not only low in calories, but also high in fiber and has zero fat.