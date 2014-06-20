UAE firm inks $76m deal to set up Abu Dhabi factories

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Saif Al Khaili Group to build chemical and food processing plants in Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi
Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (Kizad) has signed an agreement with the UAE's Saif Al Khaili Group to set up two manufacturing facilities in the industrial park.
The deal includes an initial investment of more than AED280 million ($76.2 million), a statement said, adding that a separate agreement has been inked with German-based Siemens to design one of the facilities which will be called the Emirates Chemical Factory.
The factory will be set up in Kizad's mixed use cluster and cover an overall plot size of 1,102,238 square feet.
The plant will be the country's first to produce caustic soda and other chlorine derivatives, to be used in various industry sectors, ranging from aluminium and oil, to steel and chemicals, with an expected production capacity of 400,000 tons per year.
The second agreement is for a food processing plant that will be built in Kizad's food cluster on a 284,435 square foot plot of land.
The manufacturing facility will produce ready-made meals for industrial catering, capable of producing 70,000 meals per day. The building will also house the group's management offices, the statement added.
"We are very proud to welcome such a high calibre industry player, such as Saif Al Khaili Group to Kizad. As caustic soda is currently 100 percent imported, the Emirates Chemical Factory - as the first producer in the UAE - will contribute significantly to the local market and further reduce our import dependability, in line with Abu Dhabi's Economic Vision 2030," said Khaled Salmeen, CEO, Kizad.
Louai Kasem, vice president, Saif Al Khaili Group, added: "The Emirates Chemical Factory is the first-of-its-kind production plantin the country and will not only widen our production portfolio but considerably add to the UAE's non-oil GDP."
Established in 1999, the Saif Al Khaili Group operates in sectors ranging from hospitality, information technology and healthcare services to oil and gas field services, as well as military and security equipment trading and chemicals.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules