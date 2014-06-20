UAE firm inks $76m deal to set up Abu Dhabi factories

Saif Al Khaili Group to build chemical and food processing plants in Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi

By Andy Sambidge
  • Friday, 20 June 2014 9:36 AM
Khaled Salmeen, CEO, Kizad.

Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (Kizad) has signed an agreement with the UAE's Saif Al Khaili Group to set up two manufacturing facilities in the industrial park.

The deal includes an initial investment of more than AED280 million ($76.2 million), a statement said, adding that a separate agreement has been inked with German-based Siemens to design one of the facilities which will be called the Emirates Chemical Factory.

The factory will be set up in Kizad's mixed use cluster and cover an overall plot size of 1,102,238 square feet.

The plant will be the country's first to produce caustic soda and other chlorine derivatives, to be used in various industry sectors, ranging from aluminium and oil, to steel and chemicals, with an expected production capacity of 400,000 tons per year.

The second agreement is for a food processing plant that will be built in Kizad's food cluster on a 284,435 square foot plot of land.

The manufacturing facility will produce ready-made meals for industrial catering, capable of producing 70,000 meals per day. The building will also house the group's management offices, the statement added.

"We are very proud to welcome such a high calibre industry player, such as Saif Al Khaili Group to Kizad. As caustic soda is currently 100 percent imported, the Emirates Chemical Factory - as the first producer in the UAE - will contribute significantly to the local market and further reduce our import dependability, in line with Abu Dhabi's Economic Vision 2030," said Khaled Salmeen, CEO, Kizad.

Louai Kasem, vice president, Saif Al Khaili Group, added: "The Emirates Chemical Factory is the first-of-its-kind production plantin the country and will not only widen our production portfolio but considerably add to the UAE's non-oil GDP."

Established in 1999, the Saif Al Khaili Group operates in sectors ranging from hospitality, information technology and healthcare services to oil and gas field services, as well as military and security equipment trading and chemicals.

