UAE firm to operate new cargo terminal at Florida's Port Canaveral

Gulftainer, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Crescent Enterprises, will invest up to $100m in equipment and employees.

By Reuters
  • Tuesday, 24 June 2014 9:44 AM

A Middle Eastern-owned company landed its first North American port operations contract on Monday, a 35-year agreement with Port Canaveral on Florida's east coast.

Under terms of the lease, Gulftainer, a wholly-owned subsidiary of United Arab Emirates-based Crescent Enterprises, will invest up to $100m in equipment and employees to operate a container and cargo terminal under construction at Port Canaveral, just south of Cape Canaveral Air Force Station and Kennedy Space Center.

"Our intent is to reach up into that southeast manufacturing belt and into the traditional heartland markets for distribution and logistics," Port Canaveral Chief Executive John Walsh said at a signing ceremony.

"We're well-positioned to reach well in through the Caribbean Islands, Latin America, South America, over to Africa, and pick up the global trade routes to northern Europe, into the Middle East and Asia," Walsh said.

Port directors considered several international operators before selecting Gulftainer for the contract, which was not competitively bid.

"We could have started a container terminal from scratch and taken 20 years to slowly get there. Instead, we partnered with a proven leader in world container handling," Walsh said.

With the new agreement, Gulftainer will now operate and manage ports and logistics businesses in five continents. Port Canaveral is the company's first North American client.

"We strongly believe the new cargo terminal will be game-changer," said Badr Jafar, chief executive of Crescent Enterprises and managing director of the Crescent Group, a diversified holding company with interests in ports, aviation, real estate, petroleum and private equity.

"Despite the rapid development of air and land transportation, over 90 percent of world trade is still carried by sea."

Port Canaveral is already one of the busiest cruise ports in the world by passenger count and has a growing bulk cargo business including oil, orange juice concentrate and cement.

Shipping in standardized containers - measured in 20-foot equivalent units, or TEUs, "has enhanced business growth by reducing time, increasing volumes and creating huge economies of scale," Jafar said.

Gulftainer aims to increase the port's shipping container business from a few hundred units per year to 700,000 TEUs per year, he added.

A related proposal to extend a railway line to the port is under review. The new cargo terminal is expected to begin operations later this year.

Gulftainer said it plans to hire all its full-time employees from Florida. Ultimately the project could generate 500 jobs in the region, which is still recovering from the shutdown of NASA's space shuttle program in 2011.

Related:

Stories

Dubai's DP World to price $1bn bond issue Thursday

Muscat's Sohar Freezone reaches $500m investment

Dubai's DP World opens $230m Brisbane terminal

Abu Dhabi Ports Co expects spike in traffic as projects boom

DP World flags expansion in UK, Africa, Iran

Galleries
Mayor of London visits DP World London Gateway

Mayor of London visits DP World London Gateway

Also in Transport

Airbus seals deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft

UAE's Etihad inks codeshare deal with Montenegro Airlines

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

Posted by: Mohammad Nabooda Tuesday, 24 June 2014 4:19 PM[UAE] - UAE

Great news that this company has succeeded in entering the US market after the Dubai Ports World mess years ago.

We should be proud of such companies who are able to make these strides into other markets, especially ones which are difficult to enter like the USA.

Reply to this comment.

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Construction »

Radwa Rostom  Ayman Hariri  Ghosson Al Khaled 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Election of Donald Trump, one-time owner of now-defunct East...

3
Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

In a few short years how we get from A to B will be dramatically...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking