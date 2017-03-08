UAE health firm replaces founder BR Shetty as CEO

NMC Health appoints Prasanth Manghat as new CEO as it reports 38% jump in 2016 revenue

By Reuters
  • Wednesday, 8 March 2017 2:01 PM
BR Shetty will remain as joint non-executive chairman of the company.

UAE-based healthcare provider NMC Health has appointed deputy Chief Executive Prasanth Manghat as CEO, replacing BR Shetty, it said on Wednesday.

London-listed NMC Health, an integrated healthcare provider operating across the United Arab Emirates and some Gulf markets, said founder BR Shetty would be joint non-executive chairman of the company.

The company also reported a 38.6 percent rise in 2016 revenue to $1.22 billion, while net profit attributable to parent rose 61.4 percent to $132.7 million.

