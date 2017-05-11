UAE hires former Argentina coach to lead 2018 World Cup bid

Edgardo Bauza has taken on the challenge of trying to qualify the UAE for the 2018 World Cup

By AFP
  • Thursday, 11 May 2017 7:44 PM

Former Argentina coach Edgardo Bauza has taken on the challenge of trying to qualify the United Arab Emirates for the 2018 World Cup, it was announced on Thursday.

The 59-year-old oversaw eight World Cup qualifying games for Argentina but was fired last month with the nation fifth in their group, and has now signed a two-year deal to coach in the Middle East.

Bauza won the Copa Libertadores with Quito in 2008 and Argentina's San Lorenzo in 2014, and is the man who persuaded Lionel Messi to come out of international retirement.

UAE are currently fourth in a group where only two teams can qualify for Russia 2018, seven points adrift of Japan and Saudi Arabia and four behind Australia with three qualifiers left.

