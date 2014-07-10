UAE hospitals targeted in latest job scam

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Fraudsters hand out what appears to be genuine-looking job contracts with added charges for visa charges
Hospitals in Dubai have been used in a scam that offers non-existent jobs on their behalf to unsuspecting job hunters, according to a report in the Xpress newspaper.
The fraudsters hand out what appears to be genuine-looking job contracts for AED35,000 per month, but also seek a payment for visa charges and work permits in excess of AED5,000, which applicants are told will be reimbursed at a later date.
Xpress newspaper says it has copies of contracts for various hospital-related positions, including a radiation therapist, a senior finance executive, a specialist, an administrative assistant and a medical assistant, each with an offer of AED35,000 salary, as well as a number of add-on perks.
“If you apply for a ‘position’ they advertise in their email, you will be ‘accepted’. However, you will soon be asked to pay for visa charges (on the promise that it will be reimbursed later) and the payment has to be made ‘within days’ to a designated travel agency — usually non-existent and operating out of just one mobile number,” a job seeker based in Doha told the Xpress newspaper.
“As soon as you are asked to pay money, chances are there is something wrong,” he warned.
The Xpress says the scam follows on similar fake offers of jobs from major oil companies in Abu Dhabi last year, when applicants were offered AED37,000 per month, plus perks.
